New fire station on east side will hold pop-up vaccine clinic Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a new fire station in the Las Vegas valley and it’s celebrating its grand opening by offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Fire Station 61, which is located at Charleston and Nellis boulevards, will hold a pop-up clinic Monday afternoon starting at 1 p.m.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, this zip code, 89110, has the most cases of COVID-19 in all of Nevada.

The clinic will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which only requires one shot not two like the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

It took less than two years to construct the new fire station. It houses a fire engine and a paramedic unit and has 12 private sleeping quarters, an outdoor living space, a kitchen, gym, and entertainment room.

This new building replaces the old firehouse that was built on the same location in 1979.