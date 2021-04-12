New fire station on east side will hold pop-up vaccine clinic Monday

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a new fire station in the Las Vegas valley and it’s celebrating its grand opening by offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Fire Station 61, which is located at Charleston and Nellis boulevards, will hold a pop-up clinic Monday afternoon starting at 1 p.m.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, this zip code, 89110, has the most cases of COVID-19 in all of Nevada.

The clinic will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which only requires one shot not two like the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

It took less than two years to construct the new fire station. It houses a fire engine and a paramedic unit and has 12 private sleeping quarters, an outdoor living space, a kitchen, gym, and entertainment room.

This new building replaces the old firehouse that was built on the same location in 1979.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories