New fellowship program will help minorities practice law

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new program at UNLV will help first-generation students and minorities practice law. The program is named after Justice Michael Douglas, the first African American to serve on the state’s highest court.

Douglas spent 15 years on the bench before retiring in January.

“If we can get a diverse mix of students in law school of Blacks, of Asians, of Hispanics, of females, of males, it makes us a better community,” he said.

Douglas plans to help other minorities get into law school. The program will teach high school students and undergraduates how to prepare for the LSAT.

“We now have a Supreme Court with four women for the first time ever and three males, but when I look at it, we have no ethnic diversity on that court.”

It’s a lack of representation that he hopes to one day fix.

“A different set of eyes. It makes a difference with your view in the room because of your own history, what you see, and how you’ve been treated in the world.”

The Justice Michael Douglas pre-law fellowship program will debut next summer.

“It’s important that we have different views in our court to make it the people’s court,” he said. The university is currently taking applications for the first 20 students. You can click HERE for more information.