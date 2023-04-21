LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s the first and only FDA-approved treatment for the advanced stage of macular degeneration, which is the leading cause of blindness among elders.

Ophthalmologist, George Par with the Nevada Retina Center is thrilled to be able to provide this life-altering drug to his patients in the valley.

“The latest brand-new drug that we are all excited about is called ‘Pegcetacoplan’ or ‘Syfrovre,'” Par shared.”I’ve been involved in a number of clinical trials over the last few years, so we have been waiting for this opportunity.”

The drug won’t magically make a person see clearly again, but it does slow the progression down of retinal thinning Par said.

“In the trials that were conducted, the patients didn’t gain vision so they still over time slowly lost their vision, but at a slower rate and that is a big deal for people,” Par added.

Mery Trujillo a resident of Las Vegas agreed it is something she could benefit from as she has had chronic dry eye for several years now.

“I have to wear these glasses because, with age, the degeneration was visible. I can’t drive. I can’t read,” Trujillo said.

“I decided that I need to do something so I went to see the doctor and they did some treatments, but it didn’t help and so eventually I will need surgery,” she said.

For those using Syfrovre, it can take multiple injections throughout the year, depending on a patient’s condition.