New family business thrives in North Las Vegas neighborhood despite coronavirus pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s well known that many businesses and areas in the Las Vegas valley are affected by the pandemic, but there is one neighborhood that appears to be thriving. In the area of East Lake Mead and Civic Center Drive, which is in North Las Vegas, there’s a family-owned business that is helping to revitalize the area with their success.

Vegas Bakery opened at the beginning of the year. The location at Lake Mead and Civic Center Drive is their second location.

“We passed from the front we saw the empty spot right here, and we love it,” Erwin Arroyo, owner of Vegas Bakery. “When we started; we are a pretty small business, super small business, but we are growing every year.”

Arroyo comes from a family of bakers, orginaly from Mexico City. He says they never imagined this kind of opportunity.

“Were a Mexican company and this area is probably 80 percent Hispanic people, so we are trying to do something for our people too,” Arroyo said.

Vegas Bakery offers many sweet creations. Daily, they produce about 150 cakes and 2,000 pieces of bread.

“A lot of kinds of deserts from many countries: Puerto Rican, France; we are trying to do this more for everybody,” said Arroyo.

Their specialty is the four in one, which is a cake that contains flan, cheesecake, chocolate cake, and tres leches.

“Everybody loves cakes,” Arroyo. “When we come here, we have a lot of people — old customers and new customers too, but the reaction of the people is great.”

“People just think bad things about North Las Vegas, but actually you can see around this place; it’s not like bad neighbors, and all that we have just across the street a police station all these businesses are new,” Arroyo said.

More stores are expected to open up in the area of Lake Mead and Civic Center Drive next year. The City of North Las Vegas says residents can also expect more changes to come to the downtown area in the near future.

For business owners affected by the pandemic, the City of North Las Vegas has been sending weekly emails about new programs and opportunities from the state and federal governments, so that small businesses can stay in the loop.