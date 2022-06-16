LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Canada’s Air Transat airline has announced new flights from Montreal to Las Vegas beginning in the fall.

According to Air Transat it will fly round trip to Las Vegas four times a week beginning on November 3, 2022.

“Many Canadians want to finally take the trip they have been dreaming of for more than two years,” said Michèle Barre, Vice-President Program, Revenue Management, and Pricing at Air Transat. On the one hand, Las Vegas represents an opening to new opportunities for both leisure and business. On the other hand, with the return of direct flights to Havana, New Orleans, and Tampa, we are enriching the possibilities for vacations in the sun. We are proud to offer a diverse selection of destinations on four continents in order to not only meet, but continually exceed the expectations of our passengers.”