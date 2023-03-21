LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another rendering has been released showing seating options at the upcoming F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The image, released by f1lasvegasgp.com, shows three large grandstands along the north side of Harmon Ave just west of Koval. The image also shows what appears to be a pedestrian bridge crossing the track in between the stands.

These seats on the West Harmon Zone grandstands will cost $1,500 each but do include three days of access, food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix West Harmon Zone grandstands. (Image: f1lasvegasgp.com)

Artist rendering showing the MGM Bellagio Fountain Club structure for the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix. (Image: MGM Resorts)



The Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to take place at 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

Earlier this month, F1 announced another round of ticket sales to include more general admission tickets for the standing-room-only section near the MSG Sphere.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock area under construction along Harmon Ave. Nov. 16, 2023 (Photo: Greg Haas – KLAS)

The West Harmon Zone is located next to and before the main paddock and pit area. Tickets in the Paddock area begin at $8,000.