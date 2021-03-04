New exhibition coming to Arts District gallery, featuring renowned artist Frédéric Bonin-Pissarro

Local News

by: , Eric Jungblut, photojournalist

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Calling all art lovers! If you’re looking to check out a new exhibition, we’ve got just the thing for you in the Las Vegas Arts District. Renowned artist Frédéric Bonin-Pissarro will be featured at the Priscilla Fowler Fine Art Gallery’s latest show, “Life Lines.”

Bonin-Pissarro dabbles in figurative expressive painting. According to a news release, he describes his work as “positive images dealing with spirituality, family, friendship, connectivity and togetherness.”

And while he’s made a name for himself in the world of art, he touts an artistic family connection, being the great-grandson of Camille Pissarro, a 19th-century French Impressionist painter.

Bonin-Pissarro is currently a full-time lecturer at UNLV.

You can catch Life Lines at the Priscilla Fowler Fine Art Gallery from March 5-April 30. Hours are 6-10 p.m. Attendees will enjoy live music and drinks, as well as a food truck.

The gallery says the head count is limited, and masks and social distancing are required.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories