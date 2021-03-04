New exhibition coming to Arts District gallery, featuring renowned artist Frédéric Bonin-Pissarro

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Calling all art lovers! If you’re looking to check out a new exhibition, we’ve got just the thing for you in the Las Vegas Arts District. Renowned artist Frédéric Bonin-Pissarro will be featured at the Priscilla Fowler Fine Art Gallery’s latest show, “Life Lines.”

Bonin-Pissarro dabbles in figurative expressive painting. According to a news release, he describes his work as “positive images dealing with spirituality, family, friendship, connectivity and togetherness.”

And while he’s made a name for himself in the world of art, he touts an artistic family connection, being the great-grandson of Camille Pissarro, a 19th-century French Impressionist painter.

Bonin-Pissarro is currently a full-time lecturer at UNLV.

You can catch Life Lines at the Priscilla Fowler Fine Art Gallery from March 5-April 30. Hours are 6-10 p.m. Attendees will enjoy live music and drinks, as well as a food truck.

The gallery says the head count is limited, and masks and social distancing are required.