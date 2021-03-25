New era begins as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas officially opens its doors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a new era off the Las Vegas Strip, as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas opens its doors for the first time! After a series of delays from the pandemic, the day has finally arrived, with the former Hard Rock Hotel location kicking things off in style with a massive grand opening celebration.

VIP guests arrived for the special occasion greeted by, of course, a red carpet. The socially distanced celebration included some big names, like Mario Lopez, Matt James, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Melissa Gorga.

There was also a drumline and various creative photo opportunities. But while the ceremony itself has wrapped up, the opening celebrations are set to continue through Thursday evening.

“The doors are now unlocked. May we live in a world, and may Las Vegas live in a world, where we never have to close doors again to our resorts,” said Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality and owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

8 News Now also looked at the resort’s offerings. Its guests are certainly in for a treat, thanks to the $200 million renovation!

There’s a desert oasis theme, with natural colors, gems and plants filling the lobby — and really, the whole property. There are 1,500 rooms across three towers, 60,000-square-feet of casino space, as well as new restaurants.

The hotel also has contactless features, like an app to control the TVs, lights and to order room service.

Even better news? It’s providing many job opportunities.

“We have 1,300 returning employees from Hard Rock,” shared Bosworth. “That’s about 85% of the employees that stayed to the end when it was the Hard Rock. We’ve hired an additional 400.”

We’re also told that Virgin Hotels Las Vegas plans to hire an additional 400 to 500 employees throughout May, which is when the resort pool and dayclub are set to open.

What’s also really exciting is that there are no resort fees. 8 News Now is told the goal here is to be affordable, for locals and tourists alike.