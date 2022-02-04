New entertainment series gives tourists, locals colorful take on all things Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Learning the ins and outs of all things Las Vegas, is getting easier for tourists and locals alike, thanks to a new guidebook of sorts.

From the Las Vegas nightlife to the hottest spots to dine the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority recently launched a new video series titled “Vegas ON.”

Vegas ON entertainment series (Credit: LVCVA)

The new series is meant to deliver all the details that make the valley a top destination to visit. The episodes will be presented on the VisitLasVegas.com site, which is the consumer-facing website of the LVCVA, as well as the site’s social media platforms and Youtube channel.

Each episode of “Vegas ON” will be hosted by local social media personality Terry Lashley and will serve as a Las Vegas hack for visitors, giving them an exciting mix of the latest happenings. New episodes will be posted on a bi-weekly basis.