New emergency room opens in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brand new emergency room opened its doors Monday morning in the southwest Las Vegas valley. This ER will be open 24-7.

It’s a freestanding emergency facility located near Cimarron and Blue Diamond roads.

With flu season around the corner, staff hope they can help lighten up the load at other facilities if there’s a surge of sick people. The facility features eight treatment rooms, three rapid medical exam rooms along with advanced imaging services, and an on-site laboratory

It will operate around the clock, seven days a week.

“Personally it’s just exciting to open a new ER and the accomplishments that come with that. But just for the area, it’s an incredibly vibrant growing community that has a real need for some emergent health care access and we get to provide that, and that’s a great great thing for all parties,” said Dr. Patrick Olivieri.

It will be staffed with board-certified emergency medicine physicians and nurses.