New efforts to prevent child heatstroke, deaths in hot cars announced

WASHINGTON (KLAS ) — US Department of Transportation (USDOT) Secretary Elaine L. Chao and NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens announced a nationwide push to prevent child heatstroke tragedies in hot vehicles in a July 1 live event.

Heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash vehicle deaths for children under the age of 14, and USDOT is launching a $3 million safety campaign this summer to help save lives.

WATCH LIVE STREAM:

In the United States, at least 52 children lost their lives to vehicular heatstroke in 2019, and five have already died this year.

Routines are changing, which means parents and caregivers need to be extra vigilant about checking the backseat for a child before exiting a vehicle. Take these simple steps: Park. Look. Lock. #CheckForBaby #HeatstrokeKills pic.twitter.com/OJzeJGYDRF — nhtsagov (@NHTSAgov) July 1, 2020

Automakers committed to protecting children say they will install rear-seat reminders in all new vehicles by 2025.