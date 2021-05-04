‘New Educator of the Year’ awards going to 7 CCSD teachers who went above and beyond

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seven Clark County School District teachers are getting recognized for their hard work as they start their careers as educators.

The district is issuing “New Educator of the Year” awards to some new teachers who went above and beyond during a challenging school year.

Among the first to be recognized was first grade teacher Eric Hufford at Dondero Elementary School. Hufford was pulled out the classroom by his principal and thought he had done something wrong but instead was surprised to learn he had received the award.

He was nominated by former and current administrators as well as a grandmother of a student. Hufford managed to keep his students engaged with remote learning while he also attended school full-time. He also wants his students to learn more than academics.

“It’s not just reading, writing and math, helping them become better people. So, when I see somebody do something that maybe they were struggling at the beginning of the year and then then improve upon at the end of the year, it’s the biggest thing for me,” he said.

This is his first year as a teacher. Before now, he was working as a substitute. He also coaches the basketball and football teams. The award also includes some gifts and gift cards.