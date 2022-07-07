LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Registration is open for the new dual-language Strong Start Academy Elementary school at The Tony Hsieh Education Center.

Guardians of children entering kindergarten, first grade, or second grade can fill out an application for the 2022 to 2023 school year through this link.

The school’s educational model focuses on dual-language immersion with bilingual education in English and Spanish. The school aims to serve communities that are traditionally underserved with students typically attending one-star and two-star schools.

“Regardless of their background, native English speakers, students of low socioeconomic status, or ESL students, our goal is to gift all of our students with a higher quality education that also focuses on producing bilingual and biliterate learners in English and Spanish, giving them twice the knowledge, educational value and success in their future,” the school’s website said.

The school will add one grade level each year until it offers programs from kindergarten through fifth grade. The student-to-teacher ratio will be 20 to one for all grade levels.

“This new school will expand innovative educational opportunities for elementary students in our community,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “It will create an exceptional learning environment that will impact this community in the years to come.”

The school was granted a charter by the Nevada State Public Charter School authority and is overseen by a nonprofit board. The City of Las Vegas is assisting with the school’s startup needs as it transitions.

It is set to open Aug. 8 and is located at 310 S. Ninth St.