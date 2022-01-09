New drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to open at Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– More options are coming to the valley in response to a local surge of COVID-19 testing, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Sunday.

To accommodate heavy demand for testing, the health department will open two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in the parking garages at Texas Station and Fiesta Henderson hotel and casino.

“As COVID-19 cases surge here and elsewhere around the world, Clark County and partnering jurisdictions and agencies are working together to combine resources to meet the needs of our community,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson, whose commission district includes the city of Henderson.

The Texas Station resort will open starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, on the first floor of the resort’s parking garage on the south side of the property located at 2101 Texas Star Lane.

The site will operate five days a week, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The Fiesta Henderson resort will open at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, located at 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway.

The site will operate five days a week, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday through Wednesday.

“These new sites will provide more accessibility for Southern Nevadans who are looking for testing in Clark County,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

The sites are available by appointment, and people can register on the eTrueNorth website: www.INeedaCOVID19Test.com

Both sites are slated to be opened for 21 days, health officials said.