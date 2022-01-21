New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opening in Summerlin

FILE – A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. Three new U.S. studies offer more evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who have received booster shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the studies, Friday. Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Las Vegas is partnering with Northshore Clinical Labs to provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing on weekends.

Beginning Saturday, a new COVID-19 testing site will be available in Summerlin. Free testing will be done at the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot located at 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“With the current surge in cases, I have been working to add testing locations in the city, and I want to thank Northshore Clinical Labs for working with us on this site,” Ward 2 Councilwoman Victoria Seaman said. “It is conveniently located, and I hope those in need of a test take advantage of this free opportunity.”

No appointments are needed, but those interested in getting tested can speed up the process by pre-registering here.

This site is expected to be open for the next several weekends. For additional testing sites, visit the Southern Nevada Health District testing page.

Clark County reports 3,674 new COVID-19 cases in data released Friday — a drop of nearly 2,500 from the record of 6,110 cases announced on Jan. 8. Statewide, cases were at 5,558.

The county’s test positivity rate held steady at 38.2% — the first time since Dec. 21 that the rate didn’t rise. It’s possible that the spread of the virus has hit its peak in Clark County. Nevada’s test positivity rate is still catching up to Clark County’s but increased only slightly to 35.5%, up from 35.4%.