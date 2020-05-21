New downtown Circa casino will have state-of-the-art parking garage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Circa Resort & Casino, currently under construction in downtown Las Vegas, will have a state-of-the-art smart-sensor system in its 9-story parking garage.

According to a news release, Park Assist has been awarded a contract for the parking guidance system that will be in the Circa Garage Mahal.

“The camera based M4 smart-sensor system uses color-coded LED lights to guide drivers to vacant spaces. Prompted to change from red to green when spaces become available, these lights remove all uncertainty from the parking journey, reducing each customer’s search and park times.” Park Assist

Park Assist also has software that makes it easy to find your car in the parking garage. The technology also helps with security by capturing streaming video or movement in an around cars in the garage.

The 777-guest room hotel is under construction on the Fremont Street Experience and boasts the largest sports book in Las Vegas. The property is slated to open at the end of 2020.