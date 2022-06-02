LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The grand opening of a new dog park in the Las Vegas valley is days away and Clark County Commissioners are inviting all four-legged furry friends to join in the celebration.
Metro Police and The Animal Foundation will join the commissioners in celebrating on Friday, June 17 at Lone Mountain Regional Park.
LVMPD’s K-9 team will be in attendance along with food trucks and cool tasty treats for guests.
Lone Mountain Regional Park – Dog Park Grand Opening
- WHEN: Friday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- WHERE: 4445 North Jensen Street, Las Vegas
- NOTE: Free to the public