LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The grand opening of a new dog park in the Las Vegas valley is days away and Clark County Commissioners are inviting all four-legged furry friends to join in the celebration.

A four-legged friend takes in all this Las Vegas dog park has to offer. (KLAS)

Metro Police and The Animal Foundation will join the commissioners in celebrating on Friday, June 17 at Lone Mountain Regional Park.

LVMPD’s K-9 team will be in attendance along with food trucks and cool tasty treats for guests.

Lone Mountain Regional Park – Dog Park Grand Opening