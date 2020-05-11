New directive will allow DETR to hire non-merit staff to help with unemployment claim influx

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Under a new directive signed by Governor Steve Sisolak Monday, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) can now hire non-merit, or contracted, staff to help process unemployment insurance claims.

The announcement comes as the agency continues to experience an influx of claims and complaints from Nevada residents.

DETR will be able to rehire retirees or former employees to process claims, which should help get insurance benefits more quickly to more out-of-work Nevadans.

“I have heard stories from many Nevadans who are experiencing issues trying to process claims, and our staff at DETR has been working as quickly as possible to process the unprecedented number of claims. This Directive will help onboard more staff quickly to help bring insurance benefits to more Nevadans faster,” Gov. Sisolak said.

The directive, the Governor’s office says, provides the agency with “emergency flexibility for personnel standards,” including:

hiring of temporary staff,

rehiring of retirees or former employees on a non-competitive basis,

and other temporary actions to quickly process applications and claims.

The emergency flexibility will last through December 31, 2020.

For the first time since Nevada businesses closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits dropped on Friday, but Nevadans are still facing many unemployment issues.

The state continues to grapple with its highest insured unemployment rate in history. The rate is at 22%. Since the beginning of the year, 440,761 claims for benefits have been filed.

The Governor’s office says that without this directive, the agency would have to meet specific hiring requirements, including requiring the Administrator to fill ESD positions on the basis of merit from registers prepared by the Division of Human Resource Management of the Department of Administration.

“We are excited to now have the ability to move forward on hiring the critical staff needed to assist in processing the record number of unemployment insurance claims,” DETR director, Heather Korbulic said. “We are optimistic this Directive will provide the flexibility we need to hire staff in support of all facets of the UI and CARES Act processes. We will work expeditiously in the hiring and training of staff engaged under this Directive, so we can get benefits to Nevadans in a timelier fashion.“