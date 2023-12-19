LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s been almost six years in the making, and in less than a month, The Colorado will finally open its doors. Those who have visited the Arts District may have noticed an aluminum-looking building that’s hard to miss.

Owner Gary Creagh Jr. spoke to 8 News Now about what people can expect.

“We designed this specifically for bars, restaurants, and entertaining, and we thought it could be a central hub to the area of the Arts District,” Creagh Jr. said.

From fine dining to a whiskey bar, the complex will have a variety of spots to choose from.

The concept came to light in 2018, but with some contracting mishaps and then COVID-19, it took a while for construction to start.

“It’s been a little bit of a fight for us,” Creagh Jr. shared. “With any project there are problems, but we preserved and stuck through it.”

Trinity Haven Development is taking on the project. Which is familiar territory for them as they’ve built over a hundred projects in the downtown area.

“Three-quarters of the spaces at The Colorado will be open by February, and then the last establishment will be Brew House on Main Street, and that will be complete by April or May,” Trinity Schlottman said.

Although many in the Arts District want to preserve that older artsy feel, some retailers feel like an addition like this is ultimately what the block needs to continue to thrive.

“I think the development is pretty good because I think it will bring a lot of the people on the Strip. Instead of just downtown people,” Aspen Davis who works at the Red Kat shared.

Japanese Whiskey ‘Bar Ginza’ will open in January.