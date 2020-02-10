New digital signs turned on along I-15, US 95

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Drivers will notice some new traffic signs along I-15 and U.S. 95. The first stage of the Active Traffic Management signs were activated Monday morning.

According to the Nevada Dept of Transportation, the LED signs installed on the I-15 and U.S. 95 during Project Neon will eventually provide real-time driver information about planned closures, crashes, speed limit changes and lane use.

The first stage deals with variable speed limits which will be used to deal with traffic issues like crashes or broken down cars. The first thing you’ll see is a yellow diamond alerting you that the speed limit’s about to change. The speed limit will then be posted further ahead on the right side of the overhead sign. NDOT said it should help prevent the likelihood of secondary crashes. The signs will be fully operational by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Variable HOV signage may be used to open the usually-reserved lane to general traffic if there’s a determined need to ease immediate congestion around a traffic problem.

The signs are on I-15 between Russell Road and Washington Avenue and on U.S. 95 between Valley View and Las Vegas boulevards.

Lane controls can be any one or more of at least four options:

Green arrow for open lane, an “x” with “caution,” an “x” with “merge” and a red “lane closed.”