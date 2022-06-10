LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Strip has opened it’s first permanent immersive digital art museum. The featured exhibit at “Perception” takes guests on a journey of the lift and work of Leonardo Da Vinci.

“Perception” is the first state of the art digital art museum located on the Las Vegas Strip right next to Resorts World and Fontainebleau Hotel. The museum gives next level digital art installations that immerse visitors in the lives and works of the most celebrated artists of all time.

Leonardo: The Universal Man transports guests into the genius mind of Leonardo Da Vinci using state of the art immersive design and digital technology, including the most advanced light and sound show ever created.

The exhibit includes experiences such as The Gallery, which shows guests the story of Da Vinci’s most famous painting, “The Mona Lisa”, and her 500 year history in a visual and musical journey. Painting with Light continues the digital voyage through Da Vinci’s eyes as he created “The Last Supper.”

“Perception” is open to all ages every day from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. with timed admissions every thirty minutes. Tickets can be purchased on Perception’s website.