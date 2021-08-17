Digital app to verify vaccination status at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Using an app to show you are vaccinated is technology that many in Las Vegas will soon have right on their phones.

The CLEAR app is something you can easily download onto your smartphone.

You create a Health Pass and then add your digital vaccine card.

All it takes is some photos and a few clicks.

The Las Vegas Raiders will use the CLEAR app to check fans’ vaccination status for games at Allegiant Stadium starting on September 13.

“It’s based on biometric data,” said tech expert Allan Jocson, President of Agilitec IT.

It is a high-tech tool to verify your vaccination status.

To start using the CLEAR app’s Health Pass, you take a picture of your I.D. (such as a driver’s license or passport) and then snap a selfie.

“It scans your face and makes sure you are who you actually say you are,” Jocson said.



You will upload an image of the COVID-19 vaccine card and then manually verify that same information into the CLEAR app.

The resulting QR code is what you use to get into an event that requires proof of vaccination.

“We have image recognition technology that will check the card itself to make sure that it fits what a valid CDC card is,” said Jerome Pickett, Senior Vice President of Sports and Entertainment at CLEAR.

Jocson says the CLEAR app is much better and more streamlined than showing a physical vaccination card.



“They’ve made it as simple as you can,” Jocson said.

But Jocson says there is room for improvement.

“Unfortunately, there are going to be some people that are going to abuse that system to get around the requirements,” Jocson said. “I think a database, a national database is going to be the next step to improve the process.”

The Las Vegas Raiders are using the CLEAR app for games at Allegiant Stadium.

People tell 8 News Now that they are ready to use it.

“I for sure feel comfortable putting my information on an app, especially if it means not wearing a mask,” said visitor Kimberly Ardrade.

Visitor Jayden Maydew added, “We use our cell phones a lot nowadays, so I think it would be more convenient.”

For that reason, Jocson says the CLEAR app is likely to pop up more around the Las Vegas valley, as more event operators consider requiring proof of vaccination.

“I would expect any large public event to follow what the Raiders have done,” Jocson said.



When you show the QR code on the CLEAR app, it has a moving background, as a way to prove that you are actually using the app system and not just showing a screenshot.