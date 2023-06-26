LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New developments aren’t uncommon in Las Vegas, and that growth is continuing, this time along the edge of the valley.

Growth continues in the Mountain’s Edge near Blue Diamond Road in the southwest Las Vegas valley. The focus of the City of Las Vegas, along with the Bureau of Land Management, is to develop the northern and western boundaries of the area.

“It’s Vegas,” said Maria Espitia-Rodriguez, who lives in the area. “We’re growing, so I think it’s a good thing.”

Officials from the City of Las Vegas agree, with the development of outdoor recreational development in the area being a topic of conversation between City Council members recently. Seth Floyd, Director of Community Development at the City of Las Vegas, says the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic brought the concept of expanded outside amenities into the spotlight.

“There’s a lot more people getting out — mountain biking, hiking, bird watching, and all those things,” said Floyd. “We want to make sure we are prepared to capture those activities as we develop along our north and western boundaries.”

City councilmember Nancy Brune oversees the area and says the development is essential to the community.

“As we develop this area, we will be working hard to balance growth with maximizing the wonderful opportunities our lands provide with places to bike, hike and run,” said Brune. “Doing so will ensure that Las Vegas remains a place that our residents can work, raise a family, and play all within proximity. “

Locals in the area agree.

“Hiking trails would be awesome,” said area local Melody Hall. “That would be ideal for me, particularly and more grass areas.”

The City is continuing to focus on the area, amongst others, which include Kyle Canyon, La Madre Foothills, and Tule Springs.