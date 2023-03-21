LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lot of firsts for the city of North Las Vegas and Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown is prepared to give her State of the City address to talk about all the new developments on the horizon.

One of the biggest firsts for the city was the Mayor herself Pamela Goynes-Brown, who is the first black woman to serve as Mayor of North Las Vegas.

“We are redefining and redeveloping our entire downtown core to bring in medical, affordable housing, micro-business components, green spaces, and shops for people to gather and have a great time with their families,” Mayor of North Las Vegas, Pamela Goynes-Brown shared with 8News Now.

The new-mixed-use development in Downtown North Las Vegas is set to have 200,000 square feet of retail space; to be completed by late next year.

Asst. Police Chief of NLVPD, Michael Harris also shared with the 8news Now, a new North Central Area Command police station is in the works and being built right now.

It’s a huge benefit to see something like this go up,” Asst. North Las Vegas Police Chief, Michael Harris shares.

“We want folks to know that our public safety is our top priority, and our citizens are safe here and to show that we want to continue to expand our public safety spectrum whether that be from a fire point of view or police point of view,” he adds.

The North Central Area Command Police Station located on Revere and Deer Springs will open late this summer.

The city will soon have an 8th fire station located on the northeast corner of deer springs way and donna street, set to break ground this spring.