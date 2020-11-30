New details uncovered regarding house fire that led to Tony Hsieh’s death

NEW LONDON, Conn. (KLAS) — New details have been uncovered regarding the house fire in Connecticut that led to Tony Hsieh’s death, as many continue to mourn here in Las Vegas.

The fire erupted in the early morning of Nov. 18th.

New London firefighters tweeted out at 1:48 a.m. They responded to a working house fire where people were trapped, and one person was rescued and taken to the hospital.

Units operated at a working fire 500 Pequot Ave, with reported people trapped. One person was rescued and transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/NncRkbQ918 — New London Firefighters (@Local1522) November 18, 2020

According to real estate site “Redfin,” this is the oceanfront home where the incident occurred.

Government records show it’s owned by one of Hsieh’s former co-workers at Zappos, Rachel Brown.

While we don’t know if brown was in the home at the time, it has been reported that Hsieh was with his brother at the time of the fire.

According to the Hartford Courant — a local newspaper from the New London area — one person was removed from the waterfront home with possible burns and smoke inhalation. The newspaper also mentioned that the person was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital, which has a burn center.

As of now, the circumstances surrounding the fire are unclear.