LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol released new details in a wrong-way driver crash that killed a 3-year-old child and 2 adults on the U.S. 95 Saturday.

On Dec. 9 around 3:10 p.m., NSP responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the U.S. northbound Durango Drive off-ramp.

NSP said that a Kia Soul and GMC Acadia were driving northbound on the U.S. 95 when a Chrysler PT Cruiser was driving southbound, the wrong way, in a northbound lane.

The PT Cruiser then crashed into the GMC Acadia, rotated, and crashed into the Kia Soul. The PT Cruiser then overturned and went onto the left shoulder where the undercarriage hit two additional vehicles that were parked on the shoulder, according to NSP.

The PT Cruiser came to a rest on its side on the left shoulder, NSP said.

The driver of the PT Cruiser, identified as 50-year-old Antonia Marie Apton of Bullhead City, Arizona, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC Acadia, identified as 63-year-old Karen Foote of Sparks, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child passenger of the Kia Soul, identified by her family as 3-year-old Jaya Brooks, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead on Dec. 11.

This marks the NSP– Southern Command’s 69th fatal crash resulting in 86 fatalities for 2023.