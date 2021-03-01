New details released in random killing of upstairs neighbor; suspect, victim identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a man two days after he allegedly murdered his upstairs neighbor while officers were searching for a theft suspect, court documents said.

Police responded to 5650 E. Sahara Ave. just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 24. Gwendolyn Alexander, 63, was found her in apartment with blood covering her face, court documents said. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she died.

As described in the arrest report, Valencia’s girlfriend came home from work and found him drinking beer. A short time later, she returned to the apartment with her two children, finding Valencia outside the apartment complex’s gate and unable to get in.

“She ended up going back to the apartment with Jason and he got upset,” the report said. “He was lying on the floor acting belligerently.”

A short time later, Valencia’s girlfriend “heard a bang from the apartment upstairs” and a woman shouting, “Why are you doing this to me!” according to the arrest report. Valencia then allegedly yelled a racial slur from the balcony above the apartment. About 10-15 minutes later, she went to check on the upstairs neighbor, who was unresponsive, documents said.

Valencia, his girlfriend and the two children then left the complex. “He told her, You better drive or I will hurt you,’ as he grabbed her hair,” the report said. While stopped at a stop sign near the complex, Valencia ran out of the car and the girlfriend called police.

A day later, the medical examiner determined Alexander died from possible strangulation, the report said. Her cause of death remains pending, but her manner of death was ruled homicide. She had defensive wounds on her hands and cuts to her face, the report said.

Jason Valencia. (Photo credit: LVMPD)

Two days after the murder, two Henderson police officers found Valencia sitting in a car in Henderson. The officers were in the area looking for a suspect in a theft investigation. While officers were speaking with Valencia, they found there was a notification for his arrest for murder.

During an interview with Metro police, Valencia admitted to being at the apartment complex on Feb. 24, but said he remembers drinking, using marijuana and blacking out.

“Valencia denied having any prior incidents with his neighbor,” the report said. “Valencia learned of the murder from the internet and realized he had killed an elderly woman.”

Valencia faces a charge of open murder and was being held without bail.