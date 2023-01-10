LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New details were revealed about the death of a 32-year-old man on Mount Charleston Monday during a news conference held Tuesday by local law enforcement agencies.

Lt. Matthew Marlow with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Punan Zhou was in a group of five skiers who were at the 11,000-foot level of the Mummy Spring Trail when an avalanche happened. The skiers were all equipped with locater beacons and that’s how Zhou’s friends found him in the snow.

“One of the skiers was able to call Charleston Fire,” Marlow said.

When first responders reached the skiers, Marlow said CPR was performed for 30 minutes but was unsuccessful. It took around three hours for the entire recovery operation due to weather conditions and terrain.

Marlow said this death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of the backcountry of Mount Charleston.

Death by an avalanche is rare and the Clark County coroner said Zhou’s cause of death is still pending.

Lee Canyon, which is on Mount Charleston, recorded 14 inches of fresh snow since Monday and the Spring Mountains remain under a winter weather warning until 10 p.m. Tuesday with more snow expected.

Jonathan Stein with the U.S. Forest Service said the recent snowpack has a lot of moisture which led to the avalanche.

Lee Canyon, which is not near the Mummy Spring Trail, announced it would be closed to the public Tuesday in order to conduct “snow safety and avalanche mitigation work.”

Nevada Department of Transportation said chains are required for vehicles using State Routes 156 (Lee Canyon Road, 157 (Kyle Canyon Road), and 158 (Deer Creek Road) which are all on Mount Charleston.

Motorists who plan to travel into the mountains are being urged to be prepared for the weather conditions.