NEW DETAILS: North Las Vegas man arrested after shooting 2-year-old son

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – An arrest report sheds new light on the arrest of a North Las Vegas man who is accused of shooting and wounding his 2-year-old son.

Devon Lewis, 29, was arrested Tuesday, shortly after his son was shot and wounded at a North Las Vegas apartment. The boy was hospitalized in intensive care at University Medical Center.

Lewis originally told detectives he did not know how the boy was shot, according to an arrest report. However, after he was pressed, Lewis admitted he had a .380 caliber pistol in his pocket and that the gun fired when the boy reached for it accidentally.

Lewis also admitted to hiding his pants and his gun in the apartment, which police later recovered after serving a search warrant, according to the arrest report.

The shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon at an apartment near E. Cheyenne Ave. and Civic Center Dr. The boy’s mother and grandmother told police they were in the kitchen when they heard a loud “pop” and the boy running toward them, covered in blood.

The boy was driven to North Vista Hospital with the help of his uncle and then transported to UMC trauma for surgery. Following surgery, the victim was in critical, but stable condition.

Detectives placed Lewis under arrested based upon his admission that he had a loaded, unprotected gun in his pocket, and that he knew his son liked to reach into his pocket. Lewis faces charges of child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm.