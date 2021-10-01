New details in serial arson arrest

Juan Lopez, 52, is accused of setting multiple vehicle fires in the central valley (Courtesy: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man arrested and accused in a string of arsons was upset his ex had euthanized their sick dog, according to Las Vegas Metro Police.

Juan Enrique Lopez, 52, was arrested Thursday. He’s charged with setting fire to six vehicles in the central valley, in a neighborhood south of McCarran International Airport.

According to an arrest report Lopez was angry that a woman with whom he was in a “domestic relationship” put down his sick dog. Police had been called to the victim’s house Sunday for a separate incident.

Police said they had video of Lopez leaving the scene of one fire, and detectives found a bottle of lighter fluid inside his car.

According to online records, Lopez has posted bail and is no longer at the Clark County Detention Center.