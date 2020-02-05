New details emerge in deadly shooting on Sandhill near Desert Inn

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man shot and killed Sunday on Sandhill near Desert Inn was identified as 21-year-old Noah Gonzalez. Police found his body on the grass by the entrance of the Greenbriar neighborhood.

Police said the shooting is connected to another crime at a nearby shopping complex. They suspect Gonzalez stabbed someone during a fight in the parking lot of the Sin City Barbershop, then left.

Home surveillance captured what likely happened next. A car drove by, made a U-turn and a person appeared to get out.

“There was a little bit of yelling and then shots,” recalled neighbor Rusty Shaffer. “

Neighbor Nancy Kolstead said she saw three to four men, “Another shooting, very sad.”

8 News Now spoke with Gonzalez’s father on the phone, who calls it a senseless act. He said his son was schizophrenic and often walked around the neighborhood.

He speculated Gonzalez wandered to the barber shop because of the fun and festivities that day.

The owners of the barber shop did not want to go on camera but gave some insight into Sunday. There was a Super Bowl get together there for family, friends and the barbers. A bouncy house and grill were outside. Someone noticed something outside the business while watching the game inside. They didn’t know what it was until officers informed them later.

The shop owners and Gonzalez do not appear to know each other.

Detectives continue looking for the shooter.