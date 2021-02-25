New details about CCSD Pre-K through third grade hybrid learning survey results

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) released new numbers from its Pre-K through third grade hybrid learning survey to 8 News Now. Earlier this month, they revealed that 56% of families prefer the hybrid plan, and 44% chose distance education.

After a public information request, we now know more details about the data.

Results show more than 68,000 families with kids up to third grade completed the survey.

Every section of town said they preferred hybrid learning over distance education, especially in the Summerlin and Henderson areas, by 62 to 38%.

But a majority of students will continue distance education during hybrid learning. The district gave us a breakdown of the cohort numbers.

Cohort A : 21,191 students who will be in school Monday, Tuesday, home the rest of the week

: 21,191 students who will be in school Monday, Tuesday, home the rest of the week Cohort B : 19,642 students who will be in class Thursday, Friday

: 19,642 students who will be in class Thursday, Friday Cohort C: 51,233 students who will remotely learn online

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara explained why it doesn’t match the survey results.

“When we sent out the survey, if we didn’t receive an answer, then we would put them in distance education,” he said. “That’s one, and parents had a choice. Parents have a choice to decide if they want Cohort A, B, and if they decided they wanted to change their mind and go to distance education, that’s up to the parent choice.”

Those identifying as Asian, Pacific Islander and Limited English Proficient preferred distance education. The other ethnic groups and students receiving special education services requested hybrid learning, including 67% who identify as Caucasian and about 63% who identify as Native American.

The principal at Garehime Elementary School tells 8 News Now his staff plans to be flexible and ready, just in case more want to come back once fourth and fifth graders are back in buildings on April 6.