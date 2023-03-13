LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are nearly 10 million new cases of dementia diagnosed every year and now there is a new resource in Henderson working to connect and provide support for locals with mild cognitive impairment and their caregivers.

Karri Brower and April Grimaldi, community members and licensed physical and occupational therapists are working to provide a support service for individuals with early-onset dementia and their caregivers.

Memory Lane Cafe meets every first and third Monday At Henderson’s Multigenerational Recreation Center, 250 S. Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012. This is a link to the Facebook page.

Brower is a physical therapist and owns Live To Ignite Physical Therapy, an outpatient, one-on-one rehabilitation and wellness care for seniors at home.

She lost her father to Alzheimer’s a year and a half ago. She and Grimaldi teamed up to establish support services for people based on their own experiences.

Grimaldi is an occupational therapist, who also treats people from their own homes. She owns Multigenerational Home Modifications which provides home safety evaluations and equipment recommendations.

Their joint efforts include Heart and Sole Senior Walking Group. It’s free for persons over 60 years old and $25 annual fee for those younger. Here’s a link to the Facebook page for the walking group.

The group meets Thursdays at 8:30 am at Henderson Multigenerational Recreation Center.

During the summer and winter months, they walk indoors on the track. The group strolls outside during the fall and spring.

The two also host a Senior Health Fair and Beyond on May 12 and November 3 at the Henderson Multigenerational Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They also collaborate with assisted living centers to provide blood pressure clinics, and educational talks on topics including fall prevention, exercise, and aging in place to maintain independence within the home.

To find out more, you can reach Brower at (702) 670-1810 and Grimaldi at (702) 660-1140.

According to the World Health Organization, 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia.