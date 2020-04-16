NEW: Deaths from COVID-19 at 137 statewide, 121 in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Six new COVID-19 deaths have been reported by the Southern Nevada Health District, and Nevada is now reporting 137 deaths statewide.

There are six newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Clark County, bringing the county’s total to 121, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

SNHD says 1,399 people have recovered from COVID-19; that’s just over 53% of all cases in Clark County.

The number of cases grew by 110 in the state overnight, while Clark County cases increased by 66. There are now 3,211 positive cases in Nevada, up 123 cases from Tuesday.

The state of Nevada currently has 3,321 positive cases, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Clark County accounts for 2,625 of those.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code:

At least 25,130 people have tested negative in the state, according to the DHHS Dashboard below.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

CARSON CITY — One new case — a man in his 30s — was reported late Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive tests in the area to 26. He is self-isolating at home, officials say.

LYON COUNTY — A woman in her 60s tested positive, according to a report late Wednesday. Lyon County now has a total of 12 COVID-19 cases. The woman is self-isolating at home, officials say.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — Two new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported late Wednesday. The county now has 22 cases total, including one death. The two new cases — a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s — were identified through tests at Humboldt General Hospital in Winnemucca. The woman had contact with someone who previously tested positive. Both new cases are self-isolating at home.

The only Nevada counties that have not reported a positive test for COVID-19: Esmeralda, Eureka, Lander, Pershing and Storey.