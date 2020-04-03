New dates for EDC Las Vegas officially announced; Oct. 2-4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The new dates for EDC Las Vegas have been officially announced. According to EDC’s website, the Electric Daisy Carnival will be held in Las Vegas October 2-4.

Organizers had to postpone the spring dance music festival until the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s EDC festivities in Las Vegas were initially scheduled for May 15-17.

EDC is one of the world’s largest dance music festivals. The 2020 lineup is supposed to feature more than 200 artists, including Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, David Guetta, and Major Lazer.

It will be held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.