New craft beer taproom to break ground in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new craft brew taproom that originally planned to open in Henderson will now open in downtown Las Vegas. Servehzah announced it will break ground on May 19.

The craft beer establishment, which will have a Latin flair, will be in the Arts District on Commerce Street, near Colorado Avenue. It will feature 24 draft selections as well as bottled and canned craft beers from around the world and spirits.

“At a time when many businesses have been faced with hardships, it is so exciting to see a new business breaking ground,” said Las Vegas Councilwoman Oliva Diaz. “Downtown Las Vegas has a very happening craft brew scene and this will be a welcome addition to the area.”