New COVID testing site in Sandy Valley opens up due to high demand

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new mobile COVID testing site recently opened in Sandy Valley outside the library.

Those waiting in line tell 8 News Now it was worth the drive to Sandy Valley than to wait hours in a car in a parking lot at a testing site in town.

“All of the Southern Nevada Health District locations are booked for a week,” Paul Sackley a resident from Henderson tells 8 News Now. It is a nice drive, only 50 minutes from my house in Anthem in Henderson.”

Curative is partnering with the SNHD to operate a handful of mobile sites.

Currently, the Sandy Valley van will be outside the library Tuesdays, and Thursdays and appointments can be made online.

Marnie Garbu another resident from Henderson says her family didn’t have a choice but to make the drive to Sandy Valley.

“For her to go back to school because we were exposed and my husband to go back to work, we looked online and everything was full until next week, Monday or Tuesday,” said Garbu.

Whether it’s sitting in the car in a parking lot or driving an hour to reach a testing site with openings, many tell 8 News Now they never thought it would come to this type of scenario.

“This is the only location I could get a COVID test,” said Sackley.

The Sandy Valley mobile testing site requires appointments and on Tuesday alone, tested about 50 people for COVID.

For a complete listing of COVID testing and vaccination, sites click HERE.