New COVID-19 small business assistance program available for North Las Vegas businesses affected by statewide pause

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –The City of North Las Vegas announced a new COVID-19 relief program Wednesday. A total of $750,000 has been allocated for the program aimed at helping mitigate the impact of Nevada’s three week “pause,” which requires certain businesses to further limit their in-person operations.

The EASE Fund was created to help as many eligible businesses impacted during the pandemic as possible. Small businesses (with fewer than 100 employees) in the categories listed below with a physical storefront in North Las Vegas are eligible to apply.

Approved applicants will receive a grant equal to one month of their current commercial rent (verified by lease and capped at $20,000), which can be used for any regular business expense (rent, payroll, inventory, utilities). To be eligible, a business must be one of the following:

Restaurants & Bars, Pubs, Wineries, Distilleries, and Breweries (those that serve food and those that do not);

Gyms, Fitness Studios, Dance Studios, Martial Arts Studios & similar establishments;

Gaming establishments;

Arcades, Racetracks, Bowling Alleys, Mini Golf, Amusement & Theme Parks, and similar;

Libraries, Museums, Art Galleries, Aquariums, and Zoos.

Eligible businesses above must also:

Have a physical storefront in North Las Vegas with a current lease/mortgage. Home-based businesses are ineligible for this program.

Have a current NLV Business License.

“This program puts much-needed funding back into the hands of businesses that are the backbone of our economy,” said Mayor John Lee. “Right now, many people are hurting during the holidays — a time that is supposed to be their biggest profit-producing month. It is my hope that this funding gives businesses enough to survive into the new year and thrive.”

Eligible businesses meeting the criteria are encouraged to complete the following application to be considered for funding through the program.

Please answer all questions on the application and attach:

A copy of your current commercial lease or mortgage statement A copy of your current NLV business license A completed and signed W-9

Complete and eligible applications will be reviewed and recommended for funding on a first-come, first-served basis until funding is depleted. All application information will be verified by City staff.

The online application portal at NLVCares.com will be available beginning noon on Wednesday, Dec. 9, and close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. The City will not accept applications after the application window closes.

All applications will be screened for eligibility based on the listed requirements and completeness of the application. It is only open to those with businesses located within the City of North Las Vegas. For more information, please contact the NLVCares team from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 702-633-1073.