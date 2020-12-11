NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations still rising as Nevada reports 45 deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With signs that rural and Northern Nevada are through the peak of a COVID-19 hospitalization wave, Nevada reported a drop in test positivity even as more records fell on Friday.

The Nevada Hospital Association sees “appreciable declines” in hospitalizations outside of Clark County — but the state record for hospitalized patients jumped again, climbing by 30 to 1,854. Southern Nevada hospitalizations have yet to peak, according to NHA.

Nevada reported its third-highest number of deaths — 45 — and the 14-day rolling average has now reached 18 deaths per day.

The test positivity rate dropped from 22.1% down to 21.9%, a second consecutive day of declines.

The state reported 45 deaths — 27 from Clark County — after hitting 50 deaths yesterday.

Nevada reports an additional 1,691 positive COVID-19 tests, and a total of 180,218 cases.

Clark County reported 712 positive tests on Thursday — the first time the county has had fewer than 1,000 new cases since November. That brings the county’s total to 136,008 cases.

More than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Nevada in 37 of the past 38 days.

According to Nevada Health Response, there were 7,571 tests performed on Thursday.

For the eighth week in a row, Clark County was flagged for elevated disease transmission. Clark County remains in the red on Nevada Health Response’s “county criteria tracker.” The county was flagged for elevated disease transmission after meeting the criteria of high case rates and high test positivity. Clark is one of 15 counties flagged in the tracker, updated daily on the DHHS Dashboard.

Clark County has a case rate of 1,843 per 100,000, and a test positivity of 19.6 percent.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

Nevada is continuing to see a resurgence in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA).

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP on Thursday, according to data released Friday.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 30 on Thursday, bringing the current total to 1,854 — the highest number of hospitalized patients the state has recorded since the pandemic began.

In its Dec. 11 report, the NHA noted: “Nevada continues to see increases in hospitalizations on a statewide basis. However, regionally some areas are starting to recede.”

“In rural and northern parts of the state, the wave that started on approximately 10 Sept. represents the first distinguishable hospitalization wave of the pandemic for the areas. While both of these regions are still experiencing very high levels of COVID-19 hospitalization, appreciable declines are noticeable. The high-water mark for this wave appears to have occurred early December when the north had 338 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized and the rural region had 55 confirmed hospitalizations.”

NHA says hospitalizations in Southern Nevada have yet to peak “as the area remains in the midst of their third hospitalization wave.”

More data from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of Dec. 10):

Statewide licensed beds occupied: 85%

ICU units occupancy rate: 70%

Ventilators in use: 44%

The state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 9 with 1,824 cases.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 1,854 Dec. 10 2 1,824 Dec. 9 3 1,811 Dec. 8 4 1,789 Dec. 4 5 1,784 Dec. 7

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR THURSDAY, DEC. 10:

There were 395 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state Thursday, up 13 from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 239 patients on ventilators, down 7 from the previous day.



NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 180,218 confirmed cases and 2,479 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 1,691 new cases reported in the last day.

More than 1,000 cases have been reported in Nevada in 37 of the past 38 days. The state set a record for COVID-19 cases on Dec. 4 with 3,194.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 3,194 Dec. 4 2 3,159 Nov. 24 3 3,063 Dec. 8 4 2,912 Nov. 27 5 2,902 Dec. 3

The DHHS is reporting 45 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide. The state is reporting a 14-day rolling average of 18 deaths daily.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (Mortality Trends tab of DHHS dashboard) shows Nov. 29 had the highest count of fatalities with 29, followed by 27 deaths on Aug. 6.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in a single day in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 29 Nov. 29 2 27 Aug. 6 3 26 Aug. 5 4 25 Nov. 19 5 24 Nov. 24

The state’s health experts say as more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

As of Thursday, a total of 1,795,433 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 7,571 in the past 24 hours. According to the state, a transition to a “testing encounters” methodology to account for people who receive both a rapid and PCR test on the same day will result in an overall decrease in the total reported number of tests by 3.8%.

The test positivity is now being reported as a 14-day average, which puts it at 21.9% as of Thursday. It reached 10% on Oct. 24 but before then, Nevada had not recorded a test positivity at or above 10% since Sept. 1.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.



CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 1,691 new COVID-19 cases, only 42 percent of them — 712 — were reported in Clark County on Thursday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Friday.

There is now a total of 1,962 deaths, 136,008 confirmed cases and 9,042 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

Like Nevada, Clark County is experiencing a resurgence in hospitalizations.

There were 27 new deaths reported in Clark County in the last day. In its most recent report, the health district states that 84.2 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 12,825 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

More than a third of the cases (34.2%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (46.9%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The SNHD is including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. Four new cases have been reported in December, including the most recent on Dec. 10, bringing the total to 23.

An additional eight cases were added in November. All of these cases were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. As of Monday, the county estimates a total of 114,154 recovered cases; that’s 84.4% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

UNLV COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

UNLV has changed the way it is reporting COVID-19 cases. At the end of each week, the university will update its graph noting new cases.

According to the most recent report, 26 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last week, 22 among students, three involving staff, and one faculty members. A total of 516 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25.



NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

As Nevada sees an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Governor Sisolak is tightening restrictions and the mask mandate across the state. During a virtual press conference on Nov. 22, Sisolak announced his plan to implement a three-week “statewide pause” to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The pause took effect Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 12:01 a.m. and will last a minimum of three weeks.

Nearly two weeks before the statewide pause announcement, Gov. Sisolak pleaded with Nevadans to follow a “Stay at Home 2.0” order for two weeks. Sisolak said the state needed these two weeks to bring testing timelines down, catch up on contact tracing and relieve Nevada’s healthcare infrastructure.

During a press conference on Oct. 20, Gov. Sisolak said the state is starting to see a fall surge of COVID-19. He made it clear that it is not the time to let up on mask-wearing and social distancing.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday, Sept. 29, that the group gathering limit will adjust to 250 people — five times the current limit of 50 people under COVID-19 regulations.

The change took effect Thursday, Oct. 1.

This means that many events can soon return to Nevada, including live performances and church services. WATCH: Gov. Sisolak raises cap on crowds to 250, effective Thursday.

Nevada is still continuing to get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic, and is seeing progress with the downward trend of hospitalizations and cases. In August , Gov. Sisolak announced that Nevada’s new long-term plan will be state managed, but locally executed.

Here is a quick breakdown of how it works:

Every week, the state will update the Elevated Disease Transmission Criteria for each county. That includes testing, case rates and positivity rates.

Counties at high risk will need to create and implement an action plan that targets sources of infection and community spread.

For more on this new approach, click HERE.

After Gov. Sisolak extended Phase 1 restrictions of bars in Clark County on July 10, the Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force voted Sept. 17 to allow Clark County bars, taverns, wineries, and similar businesses to reopen. The establishments reopened on Sept. 20. Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force votes to allow Clark County bars, taverns to reopen

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

