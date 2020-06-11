NEW: COVID-19 deaths up 8 in Clark County; total deaths in Nevada at 458

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 deaths in Clark County increased by eight to 375 in reports released Thursday morning. New positive tests went up 185 to 8,100.

Statewide, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) increased by 10 to 458 deaths. The number of COVID-19 cases grew by 235 to a total of 10,399. That is Nevada’s fourth-highest jump in cases in a single day.

Nevada exceeded 10,000 cases on Tuesday as new cases increased by 244, the third highest jump in cases the state has seen since first reporting daily new cases in March. The largest increase of cases reported in a 24-hour period was 295 on May 22.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

While it appears there has been an upward trend in cases, experts think it is partially due to an increase in easily accessible testing statewide.

SNHD is now reporting a total of 375 deaths and 8,100 confirmed cases, according to its dashboard that updates daily. The county’s total number of cases increased by 185 in the last day.

According to SNHD, 971 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nevada saw its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted Monday, May 25, and reported 9,325 tests Tuesday, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The DHHS reported Wednesday that 6,699 tests were performed in the past 24 hours — the third-highest total to date. A total of 221,786 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

Because the data shows that the state is performing well and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Sisolak announced Tuesday that Nevada can move into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

State officials are closely watching several measurements, including the number of patients currently in intensive care, and how many patients are using ventilators. Those numbers have been trending downward for two months, but any spike could indicate that hospitals need more resources.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 16.1 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continue to increase. There is a total of 6,226 recovered cases; that’s 77% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

A total of 1,703 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began, with an increase of 17 in the last day.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

