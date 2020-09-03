New COVID-19 complaints filed by Gaming Control Board

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada gaming authorities have filed seven formal complaints against gaming license holders related to COVID-19 regulations since the pandemic began, including three that had not previously been reported.

SAHARA Las Vegas remains the biggest casino in Las Vegas to run into trouble. The complaint involves failure to follow state orders when it comes to health and safety guildelines to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Complaints against the Kopper Keg in Las Vegas, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, and slot route operator United Coin in Las Vegas were included in reports released on Thursday. The United Coin complaint is related to observations at a property called Cheers Tap House in Winnemucca.

The board had previously notified media of complaints against the C.O.D. Casino in Minden, Bowl Incline in Incline Village, and the Hotel Nevada Gambling Hall in Ely.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board performed 1,795 inspections and observations at casinos in August to ensure compliance with COVID-19 regulations, and has opened 189 cases statewide for violations.

“As we approach Labor Day weekend, it is imperative that gaming establishments adhere to each aspect of the Board’s Health and Safety Policies.” said Chairwoman Sandra Douglass Morgan.

“It is incumbent on every gaming operator to remind employees and customers to properly wear face coverings and to comply with occupancy limits and social distancing protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” she said.