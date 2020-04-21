NEW: COVID-19 cases exceed 3K in Clark County, 4 new deaths reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly 60 percent of Clark County’s COVID-19 cases have recovered as Nevada’s most populated county exceeded 3,000 positive cases on Tuesday. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the county’s total to 141.

There are now 3,099 cases in the county, up 101 from Monday.

According to the SNHD’s Tuesday report, 1,841 people in Clark County have recovered from the virus; that is just over 59 percent of all cases reported in the county.

Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 163 COVID-19 deaths statewide as of Monday night. The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state increased by 107 overnight, bringing the state’s new total to 3,937.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard

In a Monday news release, Churchill County reported its first death — a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. The man had been hospitalized in Fallon, and died on Saturday, according to county health officials.

Statewide, at least 29,118 people have tested negative for the virus, and 40,464 tests have been conducted.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code.

SNHD’s latest Zip Code Case Map

CASES AROUND NEVADA

CHURCHILL COUNTY — With Saturday’s death at Renown Hospital in Fallon, Churchill County becomes the fifth Nevada county to report a death. County health officials say a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions died, and he had underlying health conditions. The county has only reported 3 positive tests leading up to the news, and 89 tests have been performed.

NYE COUNTY — Four new positive tests were reported Monday in Pahrump, bringing Nye County’s total number of cases to 32. Of those, 26 have come from Pahrump, which is only about 60 miles from Las Vegas. About 630 test results have been reported to the county.

WASHOE COUNTY — The county reports 25 new positive tests for COVID-19, raising the total count to 662.