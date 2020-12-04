New county commissioner appointed for Nye County seat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday appointed a new member of the Nye County Commission.
Bruce Jabbour was appointed to the District 1 seat previously held by Richard Gardner.
Gardner died on Oct. 26.
Jabbour, a Tonopah resident, serves as the Senior Vice President of Operations for Tonopah Hospitality Services/North Tonopah Development. He previously served as the General Manager and Vice President of Hospitality Gaming for the Carson Station Hotel Casino in Carson City and the General Manager of the Mizpah Hotel during the renovation and grand opening.