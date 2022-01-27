New contactless parking payment at Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Travelers can now use new contactless parking payments at Harry Reid International Airport.

The staff has installed new parking payment machines in Terminal 1 Garage and the Economy Lot. These kiosks now allow drivers to use tap-to-pay cards and mobile devices to pay for parking, according to a tweet from the airport.

Toll booths at the exit are no longer accepting cash.

There is only a limited number of machines in the garage that accept cash.

In 2021, Reid International Airport served 39.7 million travelers as visitor volume increased from pandemic-related lows. A steady increase of more than 17 million travelers compared to the previous year in 2020, the Clark County Department of Aviation announced Wednesday.

Reid International Airport is the seventh-busiest airport in North America.