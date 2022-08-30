LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new construction project in the central valley has some local families searching for a new place to live.

The project is being headed up by the Fisher Brothers company.

On their website, they described owning 75 acres off the Las Vegas Strip which consists of industrial, office, and residential space.

In an email to 8 News Now, the company said it plans to turn the space into over 1300 studio to three-bedroom apartments, along with retail options, office space, and dining and walking areas.

Demolition has already started on the homes in the neighborhood near Sahara and Valley View.

Dozens of ranch-style homes in the neighborhood are now boarded up and fenced off.

The Clark County Assessors website shows dozens of homes owned by the company.

8 News Now spoke to a resident who did not want to be identified, he said he was living in one of the homes before he was told to leave earlier this summer.

“They only gave us like two months to get out,” he told 8 News Now. “I was like what the heck our lease wasn’t even over or anything like that.”

The resident also said he had four months left on his lease, however, the company moved him to another rental property.

“Having kids and everything you got to find a place to live,” he added.

The tenants that 8 News Now spoke with said whatever comes out of the project, they hope it was worth the hassle of them having to move out.

8 News Now reached out to the City of Las Vegas regarding the project and city leaders responded by saying it will be discussed in the planning commission meeting on September 13.