New concerns arise after CCSD commits to return date for some students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New concerns are arising after the Clark County School District (CCSD) committed to a hybrid learning start date. It’s only for some students and staff.

There has been a lot of pressure recently on CCSD to bring students back on campuses. There’s been ongoing concerns about mental health during isolation since buildings closed last March.

“I need our educators to be able to put their eyeballs on our kids,” said Dr. Jesus Jara, CCSD superintendent.

Jara is taking steps to reopen classrooms for pre-kindergarten through third-grade students, selecting March 1 as the return date. He says that date was chosen because it gives principals about four weeks to prepare and prioritize vaccinations for educators.

“We needed to put that firm date out so we can move forward and get our educators prioritized for the vaccines,” said Jara.

CCSD continues working with UNLV and the county on vaccines. Teachers, as well as food service staff, bus drivers and anyone who works with the students are considered the priority right now.

It’s unknown how many in those groups have received their first dose. But Jara says the agreement between CCSD and the district’s largest teachers union outlines safety guidelines to keep educators safe on campus, even if they’re not fully vaccinated.

A reminder — the district does not require staff to get a vaccination.

It’s one of many considerations when transitioning to the hybrid instructional model for the district’s youngest students — an approach combining in-person and online learning.

“We have been working with our principals,” Jara said. “We had over 26 listening sessions, conversations about our hybrid plan with our principals.”

But being back on campus won’t be the same.

All students and staff must social distance, wear masks and possibly not have recess or eat lunch in the cafeteria. The district is reviewing updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to see if that changes.

There is still no timeline, though, for when older students can choose that option.

“Safe assumption to strategically and carefully move up grade levels,” said Jara.

In the meantime, he notes all schools can choose to bring small groups on campus for academic, emotional and social support.

“The small groups will continue while hybrid starts,” Jara said.

But some parents, like Brandi Hecht, remain concerned about the choices.

“I’m not sending my children back,” she affirmed.

Hecht plans to choose full-time distance education for her third-grade daughter.

“She developed MIS-C from COVID, and seven months later, she’s still very, very sick,” she shared.

Hecht worries about the potential spread in buildings, but Jara remains confident about the protocols in place to keep staff and students safe.

Lower elementary school families need to fill out a questionnaire before 6 p.m. Jan. 29. The options are two different cohorts or full-time distance education. Students may not have the same teacher when hybrid learning begins, depending on your choice and scheduling at schools.