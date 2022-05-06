LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shoutable, a new company that lets people display messages on digital billboards, has launched its brand ahead of Mother’s Day weekend.

Shoutable’s technology allows anyone to create and post a message to be displayed on its billboards across the country. Users can create the message and add a photo, select the locations of the boards they want to use, and choose the timeframe for their message to display.

For the launch, the company has more than 1,600 digital billboards in its possession across 42 states.

Users can purchase 10 shouts in a 10-minute period for $40.

During the launch, a portion of Shoutable’s revenue will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for each mention or tag across all of its social media platforms.

“Shoutable has opened up the world of digital billboards so anyone can post content in the real world. We’re excited to be part of the Shoutable launch just in time for Mother’s Day!” said social media stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio.