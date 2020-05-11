NEW: Clark County’s number of recovered cases nears 4K as no new deaths are reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly 4,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). The health district reports that 3,998 people have recovered from the virus, which is 83.96% of all cases reported in Clark County.

Testing is increasing across the state as more testing sites open.

Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reports that more than 1,300 tests have been conducted in the state over the last 24 hours. The state reported that 3,200 tests were conducted from Saturday to Sunday.

The state of Nevada exceeded 6,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday morning and the number of positive cases increased by 54 overnight.

DHHS reports 6,152 cases and 306 COVID-19 related deaths. The number of deaths in Nevada increased by five Saturday afternoon, but has not been updated since.

Nearly 73,000 tests have been conducted throughout the state and more than 53,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

Click HERE to see the full DHHS Dashboard.

On Monday, Clark County did not report any new COVID-19 deaths, but did report 12 new positive cases, according to the health district website that tracks and releases numbers daily.

The county has a total of 260 deaths and 4,762 cases, according to the SNHD’s daily report.

The majority of coronavirus cases are in Clark County.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

These totals were reported on Monday, May 11:

Las Vegas: 3,422 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 561 positive tests

Henderson: 438 positive tests

Boulder City: 27 positive tests

Mesquite: 12 positive tests

Pahrump: 36 positive tests

CASES AROUND NEVADA

CARSON CITY — A man in his 60s died with COVID-19, officials reported on Saturday. The death is the area’s second fatality of the pandemic. Also Saturday, a woman in her 20s tested positive. Officials added three additional positive tests Sunday: a woman in her 20s, and two women in their 40s. The area now has a total of 55 COVID-19 cases.

WASHOE COUNTY — With 18 new positive tests reported on Sunday, Washoe County now has a total of 1,095 cases of COVID-19. No new deaths were reported, and officials say 15 people have recovered — 497 total. The county has reported 39 total deaths.

LYON COUNTY — Three new positive tests involve a man in his 60s, a man in his t0s, and a woman in her 50s. The new cases bring the county’s total to 40, and half of those people have recovered.

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A woman in her 40s tested positive, officials reported on Saturday. The county now has 24 total cases, and 19 of those people have recovered.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — Two new positive tests were reported Sunday morning. A woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s both had contact with a person who previously tested positive. The county now has a total of 67 positive tests: 12 have recovered, 48 are self-isolating at home and one is hospitalized.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.