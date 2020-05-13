NEW: Clark County sees 2nd largest jump in number of COVID-19 cases since pandemic first hit in March

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday morning, along with 176 more positive cases, which is the second largest one-day jump in cases since COVID-19 first hit the county in March.

The largest jump in cases was reported on March 30, as Clark County saw an increase of 225 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period.

Clark County now has a total of 275 deaths and 5,045 cases, according to the SNHD’s daily report.

The number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 in Clark County exceeded 4,000 Tuesday morning, according to the health district website that tracks and releases numbers daily. SNHD now reports that 4,221 people have recovered from the virus.

Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported nine new COVID-19 deaths statewide Tuesday afternoon. A total of 321 people have died since the pandemic began.

The number of positive tests in the state grew by 83 cases, according to Wednesday’s report. Over the weekend, the state passed 6,000 positive tests for COVID-19, and Nevada now stands at 6,394 cases.

Testing is increasing across the state as more testing sites open. The number of tests performed increased by more than 2,800 in the last 24 hours.

Almost 80,000 tests have been conducted throughout the state and more than 60,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

Click HERE to see the full DHHS Dashboard.

The majority of coronavirus cases are in Clark County.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

These totals were reported on Tuesday, May 12:

Las Vegas: 3,613 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 571 positive tests

Henderson: 462 positive tests

Boulder City: 30 positive tests

Mesquite: 12 positive tests

Pahrump: 38 positive tests

CASES AROUND NEVADA

CARSON CITY — A male under 18 and a man in his 80s have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the area’s total number of cases to 58. There have also been two deaths reported in Carson City since the pandemic began.

LYON COUNTY — One new positive test involving a woman in her 20s was reported Tuesday. Officials are working to identify possible close contact risks. Lyon County has now reported 44 positive tests for COVID-19.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — Two new positive tests — a man in his 30s and a man in his 50s — were reported late Tuesday. The county now has reported a total of 71 COVIC-19 cases. Health officials say 51 people are self-isolating at home. The county has reported three deaths involving COVID-19.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.