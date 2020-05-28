NEW: Clark County reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County saw an increase of 65 COVID-19 cases Thursday morning and 7 new deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) dashboard.

Clark County now has a total of 339 COVID-19 related deaths and 6,352 confirmed cases, according to the daily report released by SNHD.

Statewide, deaths increased to 406, up four from Wednesday afternoon. Nye County reported its second death Thursday morning.

According to SNHD, 567 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

In Thursday morning updates, Nevada reported 406 deaths statewide, an increase of four over Wednesday afternoon.

The state reached 8,208 confirmed cases Thursday morning after increasing by 95 cases overnight.

Nevada saw its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted Monday and reported 9,325 tests Tuesday, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). New tests reported Thursday dropped below the level of 4,000 that Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak had set as a daily goal.

The DHHS, which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, reported 3,413 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

As of Thursday, a total of 151,938 tests have been conducted in the state.

Because the data shows that the state is performing well and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Sisolak announced Tuesday that Nevada can move into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 14.3 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

A total of 1,545 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began, with an increase of 12 in the last 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

Totals through Wednesday, May 27:

Las Vegas: 4,649 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 765 positive tests

Henderson: 589 positive tests

Boulder City: 32 positive tests

Mesquite: 19 positive tests

Pahrump: 48 positive tests

NYE COUNTY — County officials reported Thursday morning that a second person has died from COVID-19. The person who died was a Pahrump resident. Nye County has reported a total of 62 positive tests for COVID-19, with the majority coming from Pahrump, which is about an hour away from Las Vegas.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Seven counties — Clark, Nye, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.